$5,000 reward offered for tips in fatal hit-and-run of Shelby Twp. woman

A $5,000 reward is being offered for a tip that leads to the driver of vehicle that struck and killed a Shelby Township woman as she walked across a street, police said Friday.

They said the reward will be paid for a tip that leads to an arrest and conviction of the driver.

The announcement comes about two weeks after the fatal hit-and-run at the corner of Schoenherr and 23 Mile.

Police said Mya Shaw, 21, was struck by a light-colored car at about 10:20 p.m. on Oct 1.

She had just left her job at a Burger King restaurant, according to authorities. As she tried to cross Schoenherr in the crosswalk, she was struck by what investigators believe is a 2015-2020 Dodge Challenger that was traveling south on Schoenherr.

Officials said the owner of the restaurant where Shaw worked, Anthony Versaci, is offering the $5,000 reward. They also said the Burger King Corp. and the Burger King McLamore Foundation paid for Mya Shaw's funeral expenses.

Tips may be submitted at www.ShelbyTownshipPolice.org, to a Shelby Township Police detective by phone at (586) 731-2121 ext. 3, or to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

