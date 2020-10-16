Father of Warren man charged with hate crimes faces related charges

Warren — The father of a Warren man charged with hate crimes against a Black family is now facing charges related to the same incident, police said Friday.

Michael Frederick Sr., 52, of Warren is named in criminal warrants as being an accessory after the fact, a felony punishable by five years in prison, and tampering with evidence, a felony with up to four years in prison, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said.

"The charges involve the dismantling and disposal of a weapon used by his son in the earlier crimes," Dwyer said. "He is expected to surrender to us next week to be formally charged in the incident."

Dwyer credited the Macomb County Sheriff's Office dive team with recovering the gun parts in the Clinton River. While the weapon had been dismantled, it was traceable by serial numbers on parts, Dwyer said.

Michael Frederick Jr., 24, who is white, is faces nine charges in attacks against Eddie and Candace Hall. He is charged with ethnic intimidation in three separate incidents involving shooting at the Halls' home, slashing tires on their vehicles and writing offensive graffiti on their pickup truck.

The Halls were traumatized but not physically injured in any of the incidents, police said.

A detective said the younger Frederick confessed to firing at the truck on Sept. 7, writing on the truck, slashing its tires and damaging a window on Sept. 9, and shooting at the home on Sept. 10.

It is believed the Halls' home was targeted because of a Black Lives Matter sign displayed in a window, police said. Frederick is also suspected in a similar incident at the home of a white neighbor who displayed signs for Democratic candidates. He has a 2016 malicious destruction of property charge out of Lapeer for damaging a vehicle.

The younger Frederick, who is in the Macomb County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bond, has expressed regret at his conduct involving the Halls, which he described as "way out of character." While confessing to the crimes, he has insisted race was not a factor.

The younger Frederick is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 20.

mmartindale@detroitnews.co

(248) 338-0319