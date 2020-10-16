Roseville police seek tips in shooting that injured pregnant woman

Roseville — Police are asking the public for help to find those who shot a pregnant woman in the leg while she was riding in a vehicle Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers were called to St. John Hospital to speak to the victim, who told them she was a passenger in a blue 2006 Jeep Liberty when she was struck by a bullet.

She told the officers the Jeep was moving at the time of the shooting. The woman also said before the shooting, the vehicle she was in unintentionally cut off another vehicle while on northbound Gratiot near Masonic Boulevard in Roseville.

An argument began on the roadway between the people in both vehicles, according to the victim. During the argument, the driver of the other vehicle pointed a black or silver handgun and fired two shots, she said. One of the rounds struck the woman in the leg, police said.

The vehicle then sped off north on Gratiot, she said.

She said the Jeep's driver turned around to head south on Gratiot near Quinn in Clinton Township and drove directly to the hospital.

Police said the woman is in stable condition.

Investigators said the victim and the driver were unable to provide an accurate description of the other vehicle or its occupants and where exactly the incident happened. However, they are looking for a man between 18 and 25 with a slim build and a ponytail. The vehicle was described as an older model with tinted windows, black trim and black lines or a black design on the trunk.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Roseville police detectives at (586) 447-4507.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez