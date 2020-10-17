Man wanted for slitting pregnant woman's throat in Clinton Twp. arrested in W. Va.

A week-long manhunt reportedly ended Saturday when police in West Virginia arrested a Michigan man who was wanted for slitting his pregnant girlfriend's throat outside the Clinton Township police station.

Channel 7 (WXYZ) reports that Kevin VanAelst was arrested Saturday, after he allegedly slit his pregnant girlfriend's throat as she was walking into the police station on Oct. 9. The woman was about to drop off paperwork to get a personal protection order against VanAelst.

Police plan to initiate extradition proceedings to bring VanAelst back to Michigan to face charges, the station reported.

The alleged victim, who is five months pregnant, survived the attack, sustaining minor injuries.

