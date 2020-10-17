'What happened to sisterhood?': Women, girls protest Trump, Supreme Court pick

Clinton Township — A car horn sounded on busy Hall Road, prompting 12-year-old Charlee Koenig to lift her sign that said, "don't take away my rights before I even had them."

"I'm out here for my cousins, my sisters and everyone else who wants equal rights," said the Troy resident, who was one of about 60 people who stood along the curb outside The Mall at Partridge Creek Saturday to protest a number of issues they say negatively impact women.

Signs carried at the protest bore messages including , "Vote him out" — meaning President Donald Trump —"What happened to sisterhood?" "We can't all succeed when half of us are held back," and "vote and tell them Ruth sent you," a reference to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18.

Saturday's event comes 18 days before the Nov. 3 election. Attendees expressed hope that former vice-president Joe Biden will defeat Trump, whom many said is hostile to women.

The Clinton Township protest coincides with a series of women’s marches across the country Saturday, including Women's March 2020 in Washington, D.C. In Michigan, marches were scheduled in Grand Rapids, Sault Ste. Marie, Plymouth, Lansing, Ann Arbor and Traverse City.

But the organizer of the Clinton Township event said the event is not affiliated with any group.

"This was organized independently; we're not part of any group," said Andrea Geralds, who said her chief concern was the impending nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court — an apprehension echoed by several other protesters.

"You can't fill that seat while there's an election going on," Geralds said. "The Republicans are breaking the rules, working without a quorum. We're standing out here to tell the GOP: not only are you wasting your time, you can put all the conservatives on the Supreme Court you want, and you're still going to have to deal with women."

Geralds said she chose the Hall Road location, "because northern Macomb County has traditionally been Republican. Even in a GOP stronghold, though, women don't like being exploited because of their gender."

Nancy Koenig, Charlee's grandmother, said she was heartened to see so many young people at Saturday's protest.

"I want a better society for them," she said. "I have biracial grandchildren, and we need Black lives to matter. Also, there are too many conservatives on the Supreme Court. We want more balance."

Said 15-year-old Sophia Francis of Clinton Township: "I'm here for my future. I want equal pay, and the same opportunities as everyone else."

Angela Somerville, Sophia's mother, said: "I'm very proud of her, and I hope I'm guiding her in the right direction. I'm here for equality, to protest (Coney Barrett's nomination) — there are too many problems to fit on one sign."

Carole Chi of Sterling Heights said she wants to see Joe Biden defeat President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

"We need somebody honorable and honest in the White House — not someone who'll try to enrich themselves and their family like Trump does," Chi said.

Chi added she's also concerned about Coney Barrett being confirmed to the Supreme Court.

"She wants to take us back to the 1850s," said Chi, who said she's running for a Macomb County Commission seat in District 4. "Well, women are not going back to the middle ages."

Charlee Koenig said she's tired of being afraid.

"We shouldn't have to live in fear," she said.

When asked why she's afraid, she said, "I'm afraid of the people in power."

