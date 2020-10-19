Chesterfield man arrested after leaving his cell phone at the scene of a crime

Mount Clemens — A Chesterfield Township man suspected of breaking into some vehicles was arrested after leaving his cell phone at the scene of one of the crimes, officials said.

Deputies who arrested the man said they found a Glock semi-auto pistol, loose change and lighters on him.

They also found a backpack with the words "Macomb County Sheriff’s Office

Anthony M. Wickersham" on it. It contained several items, including flashlights, tools, phone cords and an iPod. Officials said at the time of his arrest, the suspect was also wearing a GPS ankle monitor.

Investigators learned the pistol had been stolen from a vehicle and the man's GPS ankle monitor showed them he was in the locations where the break-ins happened at the time the crimes were reported.

The man, identified as Dekota Thacker, 23, has been charged with six crimes, including breaking and entering of a vehicle, larceny from a vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and second-degree attempted home invasion.

Thacker was formally charged in 41-B District Court in Clinton Township. A magistrate set his bond at $50,000 and scheduled his next court date for Oct. 28, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison for breaking and entering of a vehicle, up to five years for carrying a concealed weapon, and up to 15 years for the home invasion charge.

Sheriff's deputies were called at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday to a home on Miller Street in Mount Clemens to respond to a report about a man attempting to steal a vehicle.

Deputies arrived and saw the suspect getting out of the vehicle mentioned in the report, officials said. They immediately took him into custody.

According to authorities, deputies were called at about 3 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Washington Street in Mount Clemens about a man repeatedly ringing the house's doorbell. Deputies arrived, but the man had left.

The homeowner told deputies she saw the man going through her vehicle. She told them after he got out of her car, he came to the door and rang the doorbell repeatedly. She called 911 and the man left on foot, police said.

However, the man left behind a cell phone. Investigators determined the phone belonged to Thacker.

Deputies were later called at about 6 a.m. about an attempted break-in at a multi-family residence on Grand Avenue.

A woman who lives at the home told deputies she was awoken by noises at a window and saw an object being dragged across the window screen.

Another resident told them she found damage to both of her apartment's windows and her vehicle. Someone had rummaged through her car and damaged its steering column.

The suspect fled the area before deputies arrived.

As they investigated at the apartment building, deputies were called to another incident nearby. They found someone had broke into a garage and a shed. Police said both structures were damaged but nothing appeared to have been taken before the suspect fled.

