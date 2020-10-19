Clinton Twp. man suspected in attack on pregnant girlfriend arrested in W.Va.

A Clinton Township man wanted for slitting his pregnant girlfriend's throat outside a police station has been arrested in West Virginia, officials confirmed Monday.

Kevin Lee Vanaelst, 45, of Clinton Township, is currently being held at the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston, W.Va., awaiting extradition, according to the Clinton Township Police Department.

Officials said the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office authorized a charge of assault with intent to murder against Vanaelst last Tuesday. Clinton Township police said investigators were working with U.S. Marshals to find him after receiving information that he may have fled the state.

Clinton Township police said they were informed Saturday Vanaelst was arrested in Charleston, W.Va. Authorities there said they located Vanaelst's vehicle near a homeless shelter and shortly after took him into custody.

Police said they will provide updates on his extradition when information becomes available.

According to media reports, Vanaelst attacked his girlfriend Oct. 9 as she was walking into the Clinton Township Police station. She reportedly was dropping off paperwork to get a personal protection order against Vanaelst. The woman, who is five months pregnant, survived the attack and sustained minor injuries.

Vanaelst was sentenced to prison for second-degree home invasion in 1998 and 2015, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was also sentenced in 1993 for unlawfully driving away an automobile. He was discharged from prison in January, the department said.

