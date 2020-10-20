Fight over basketball game sparks fatal shooting at Roseville center, police say

A fight at a Roseville sports center Tuesday led to gunfire that left one person dead, police said.

Officers were called to Basketball City on Eastland at about 5:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting, investigators said in a statement.

They learned an altercation had erupted over a basketball game, and someone involved in the incident left the building after patrons broke it up, according to the release.

The same person "returned a short time later carrying a firearm," police said. "He then pointed the firearm at an individual from the earlier altercation."

Another visitor who has a concealed pistol license intervened at that point, officials said.

"After a brief exchange of gunfire, the individual who left the building was seriously injured and was eventually pronounced deceased at the scene," police said.

The CPL holder, who was not identified by police, was in custody late Tuesday, police said. No other details were released.

Midwest Athletics, an AAU Michigan basketball competition company for youth players, lists Basketball City as its home facility, according to the website.

Open for more than 30 years, the site hosts the MWA Elite basketball club and offers daily open gym, practice court rentals and basketball training, the website said.

Managers did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.