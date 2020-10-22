Man held in Roseville homicide at basketball court released

Roseville — A man held on suspicion of shooting and killing an armed man Tuesday during an argument at a basketball center in Roseville has been released from jail pending further investigation, police said.

The man's release comes after Roseville Police Department presented the homicide to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, police said Thursday.

Tuesday:Fight over basketball game sparks fatal shooting at Roseville center, police say

Roseville police were called to Basketball City on the 16400 block of Eastland at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting. That's north of Twelve Mile, east of Groesbeck.

They learned an altercation had erupted over a basketball game, and someone involved in the incident left the building after patrons broke it up.

The same person "returned a short time later carrying a firearm," police said at the time. "He then pointed the firearm at an individual from the earlier altercation."

That's when the suspect, a concealed pistol license holder, intervened and shot the gunman fatally.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office and Roseville Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for information.