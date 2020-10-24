Warren police fatally shoot barricaded man after 9-hour standoff

Warren — Officers fatally shot a barricaded gunman Saturday morning when he jumped out of a window and threatened police after a nine-hour standoff, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

The incident started at 9:30 p.m. Friday when officers received a 911 call of shots fired in the Lancaster Woods Condominiums near Hayes and 12 Mile Road.

Officers found an unstable man barricaded in his home, police said. The Department's Special Response Team negotiated with him for nine hours overnight, Dwyer said.

The man repeatedly threatened police that he would burn down his home, he said. At 7:30 a.m., the man set fire to his condominium, broke a second-floor window, and jumped out of it with a 9mm weapon in hand, Dwyer said.

When he touched the ground, he threatened officers with the weapon. Dwyer stated that officers repeatedly told the man to drop the weapon, but he refused.

Officers fatally shot the man at the scene before 8 a.m.

No further information on the incident was released.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_