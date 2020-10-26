Woman injured in Roseville drive-by shooting Monday
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Roseville — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting of a woman early Monday morning, officials said.
Officers were called at about 5:15 a.m. to the 26000 block of Clancy near Frazho Road for a report of a shooting, they said. Clancy is west of Gratiot and east of Groesbeck Highway.
A Roseville woman was injured and taken to the hospital, police said.
Authorities said they do not have any information on a shooter at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Roseville Police at (586) 447-4475.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez