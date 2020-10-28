Detroit man charged in Warren 7-Eleven robberies

A Detroit man has been charged in two recent armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores in Warren and is a suspect in several similar holdups elsewhere in Metro Detroit, Warren police commissioner William Dwyer said Wednesday.

Mark Darnell Diggs, 57, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Warren District Judge John Chmura ordered him held in the Macomb County Jail in lieu of $400,000 cash bond and a Nov. 5 probable cause hearing.

Police said Diggs is suspected of robbing the 7-Eleven at 4880 Nine Mile with a handgun at 2:59 a.m. Oct. 25 and the 7-Eleven at 23012 Schoenherr with a handgun at 5:19 a.m. Oct. 24.

Dwyer said Diggs, who has an extensive criminal history dating to the 1980s, was identified as a suspect with the help of a fingerprint left behind at one of the robberies. He was arrested Oct. 27 at an Express Lube on Gratiot.

In a search of his home on Maxwell in Detroit, police recovered three handguns, including one matching the description of a weapon used in the holdups, and clothing that matched that worn by the suspect.

Diggs is a suspect in similar holdups in Ferndale on Oct. 24 and in Roseville and St. Clair Shores on Oct. 25.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319