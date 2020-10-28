Man charged in string of 7-Eleven robberies in Metro Detroit

Warren — A man who police say is connected to a series of 7-Eleven armed robberies within the last week was arrested and charged Wednesday.

Warren Police identified 50-year-old Mark Diggs as a suspect in armed robberies at five different Metro-Detroit 7-Elevens that occurred over a two-day period.

Diggs is facing six charges, including two felonies, from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office after he was arrested Tuesday at an Express Lube on Detroit's east side.

Diggs is facing two counts of armed robbery, two counts of felony firearm and two counts firearm, possession by felon and was given a $400,000 cash bond. A probable cause conference has been scheduled for Nov. 5.

Police listed Diggs as a suspect in two 7-Eleven robberies in Warren, including one on October 24 at the 9 Mile location and another on October 25 at the Schoenherr location where Diggs reportedly got away with about $400 and 10 packs of cigarettes.

Police then used fingerprints to connect Diggs to similar robberies at 7-Elevens in the nearby suburbs of Ferndale, Roseville and St. Clair Shores. All three of those robberies occurred between Oct. 24 - 25.

A search warrant was executed on Diggs' eastside home and police found three handguns, including one that was stolen and one that matched the gun in the robberies. Clothes that matched what was seen in surveillance videos of the robberies were also found.

Diggs has an extensive criminal history dating back to the 1980s, police said in a statement.