Man, woman stopped for speeding in Roseville, arrested for gun violations

A man and a woman were arrested early Wednesday after being stopped for speeding in Roseville and state police saw a pistol in the back seat of their car.

Troopers patrolling Gratiot near Martin Road at about 1:30 a.m. say they saw a silver Chevrolet HHR traveling 55 mph in a 40 mph zone, officials said.

They conducted a traffic stop and troopers saw a Canik 9mm pistol on the back seat. They determined the weapon belonged to the driver, a 31-year-old man. Troopers arrested the man for driving while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon without a license, possessing a pistol while under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license and not having automobile insurance.

Police spoke to the female passenger, 29. They discovered she had a pistol in her possession, a 9mm Ruger, and was also intoxicated. Troopers also took her into custody for carrying a concealed weapon without a license and possessing a pistol while under the influence of alcohol.

