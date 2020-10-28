SUBSCRIBE NOW
MACOMB COUNTY

Serial theft of champagne in Shelby Twp. prompts plea for tips

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Shelby Township police are looking for a bubbly bandit and they're asking the public to help the capture the Dom Perignon desperado.

Police said the man entered a store at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, hid a bottle of champagne in the waistband of his pants and left the store without paying.

Shelby Township is asking for tips on this man who allegedly stole a bottle of champagne from a retailer Sunday.

Officials said the same man is suspected of stealing the same kind of champagne from the store on two previous dates.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call Shelby Township police at (586) 731-2121 or submit a tip on its web site.

