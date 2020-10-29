Charges dismissed against 7 students in Warren De La Salle hazing case

Charges against seven Warren De La Salle Collegiate High School students accused in an October 2019 football hazing incident have been dropped, according to officials who believe the issues have been adequately addressed.

The allegations concerned a student who reported he had been held to the floor of a locker room at a team dinner and assaulted with a broom.

After the allegations surfaced and police began an investigation, students believed to have been involved were suspended. The team forfeited its Michigan high school playoff game and both the team coach and school president lost their jobs.

St. Clair County Prosecutor Michael Wendling, whose office was handling the case, was not immediately available for comment but Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer confirmed the dismissal. He said he had talked to Wendling on Wednesday and felt dropping the charges was “the right thing to do.”

“I don’t have any problems with this,” said Dwyer.

“After talking with the prosecutor, I learned all of the students who were involved have gone through anti-bullying classes and apologized to the victim," Dwyer said. "They have been on probation without any problems and I think the majority have graduated from high school and are now attending college.”

“We weren’t out to destroy the lives of any young men but had a duty to investigate and report the matter because it was a crime.”

Dwyer said the students were all facing misdemeanor offenses punishable by up to 93 days in jail. The St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office handled the case because of a perceived conflict of interest in the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office involving a senior prosecuting attorney.

“This would have gone to trial in March if not for delays due to the COVID virus,” Dwyer said. "Matters have been resolved."

School officials were not immediately available for comment Thursday.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319