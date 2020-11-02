Man charged in weekend shooting, assault at St. Clair Shores tavern

A 26-year-old man has been charged in a shooting and an assault last weekend at a St. Clair Shores bar and grill, police announced Monday.

Officers were called to the Kapones Sports Tavern on Harper at about 1:24 a.m. Sunday after a report of gunfire there and found patrons surrounding someone in the parking lot, investigators said in a statement.

Trenell Vass Dunson allegedly "was attempting to assault several of the patrons and was subsequently taken into custody by St. Clair Shores officers after physically resisting arrest," according to the release. They recovered a firearm.

Police said the Clinton Township resident had earlier allegedly hit a 47-year-old woman at the nightspot in the neck with his fist, prompting a security guard to escort him out.

Dunson then pulled out a handgun "and fired a single shot which struck the security guard in the lower portion of his body," police said. "As Dunson attempted to flee the scene on foot, he fired several more rounds before he was apprehended by other patrons."

The security guard was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition was not available Monday night.

Dunson was arraigned Monday in 40th District Court on charges of assault with intent to commit murder, felony firearm and assault and battery.

Judge Mark Fratarcangeli set bond at $100,000.

Dunson remains at the Macomb County Jail pending his preliminary exam scheduled for Nov. 13, records show.

His arrest followed several violent incidents at Kapones in recent years.

In December, St. Clair Shores resident Shawn Kubic died after he was punched by another patron. Two men have since been charged in connection with the attack.

And in 2018, a fight on the patio led to a man's death.