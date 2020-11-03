Macomb: Lucido ahead in early returns for prosecutor

State lawmaker Peter Lucidoled former judge Mary Chrzanowski in early results Tuesday to replace disgraced former Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith.

Lucido had 67% of the vote, compared to 33% for Chrzanowski, with 13 of 343 precincts counted.

Following a financial scandal that forced out the longtime county prosecutor earlier this year, voters were deciding on his permanent successor in balloting that ended Tuesday.

The race between Democrat Chrzanowski and Republican Lucido emerged as Macomb County's highest-profile contest in the wake of charges against Smith, a Democrat who resigned March 30 after he and three others were accused of participating in a scheme to misuse $600,000 in forfeiture funds seized in drug and drunken driving cases between 2012 and 2018.

Macomb County voters said Tuesday both the presidential and local races pulled them to the polls.

In Warren, the Fitzgerald Recreation Center on East Nine Mile, like many of the county's precincts, frequently had lines stretching outside throughout the day.

Jerry Bell, 46, stood outside the polling place for several hours, passing out literature urging residents to vote “no” on a proposal to reduce the mayoral term limit from five four-year terms to three.

“I’m here because I support the mayor (James Fouts),” said Bell. “I’m a Democrat but split my ticket for several candidates including Republicans: I’m a Larry Rocca fan for treasurer all the way but also think (Peter) Lucido will do a great job as our next prosecuting attorney.”

Both Lucido, a state senator from Shelby Township, and Chrzanowski, a former Macomb County circuit judge from Harrison Township, pledged during the campaign to restore integrity to the prosecutor's office.

Defense attorneys nicknamed Chrzanowski “Scary Mary” for her tough sentences, but the former judge said during the campaign that her approach as prosecutor would go beyond being tough on crime.

“We also need to address the problems which caused the individual to commit the crime,” she said.

“Battered spouses, victims of child abuse and elder abuse are often unheard. I will create Macomb County’s first Domestic Violence Court to treat offenders and stop the cycle of violence.”

Lucido, who handily won his state Senate seat for the 8th District in 2018, said he would establish an anti-corruption and integrity task force with a goal of "bringing transparency to the office."

”(I will) keep the citizens safe and advocate for victim’s rights, especially the vulnerable such as seniors and disabled, including protecting the rights of pets which play an important role in families and with seniors,” he said. ”Bring justice for all citizens of Macomb County regardless of race, nationality, religion or financial status."

Voters also were deciding races for other countywide offices:

►Treasurer: Incumbent Larry Rocca, a Republican, was leading Democrat Lorie Barnwell, Warren’s city treasurer, 67.4% to 32.6%.

►Sheriff: Incumbent Anthony Wickersham, a Democrat was trailing Republican Terence Mekoski, a senior financial investigator with the Drug Enforcement Administration, 58.6% to 41.4%.

►Clerk/register of deeds: Incumbent Fred Miller, a Democrat, was trailing Anthony G. Forlini, a Republican, 66% to 34%.

►Public works commissioner: Incumbent Candice Miller, a Republican, was leading Toni Moceri, a Democrat, 71.3% to 28.7%.

Macomb County voters also were deciding on local proposals.

►In Warren, residents were deciding whether to limit the mayor to three terms. Currently, the mayor has a limit of five terms, or 20 years, while offices of City Council, clerk and treasurer are all limited to three terms or 12 years.

►St. Clair Shores residents considered a proposal to require residents be given at least two minutes per person to speak at council meetings on matters requiring a vote and also a second period of public comment near the end of each council meeting.

►In Sterling Heights, a city charter proposal would be amended to provide that the mayor and council members serve a four-year term of office. A second charter amendment proposal would set the number of signatures on nominating petitions required for elective office at a minimum of 400 of the city’s registered voters and no more than 1,000 voters.

►Utica voters were deciding on a marijuana business ordinance amendment that would revise the existing ordinance, increasing the number of locations from two to three for the sale of medical and recreational marijuana south of Hall Road and on the west side of Van Dyke.

