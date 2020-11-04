Police seek tips in hit-and-run of parked car in Shelby Township

Shelby Township police have identified the driver of a pickup truck that fled after striking a parked car last week, officials said.

They also released video of the crash.

Police said the incident happened at about 4 p.m Oct. 28 in the area of Jeffry and Justine near Auburn and Ryan. A white pickup struck the unoccupied vehicle, forcing it into another car and onto a neighbor's lawn.

The truck's driver failed to stop or notify police.

On Wednesday, officials said police located the pickup truck and have identified the driver.

However, they continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information about the crash to call Shelby Township Police at (586) 731-2121 ext. 3.

