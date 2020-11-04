Republicans celebrate winning most Macomb offices

While Oakland County Democrats won most countywide offices in this week's election, in neighboring Macomb County it was Republicans who had plenty to celebrate.

Aside from Sheriff Anthony Wickersham's re-election, the GOP won every other countywide office on Tuesday's ballot, reflecting Macomb County's increasingly red tint.

Wickersham survived a challenge by opponent Terence Mekoski, receiving 55.8% of the vote.

"I believe my education, 35 years experience and dedication to the citizens of Macomb County far outweighed my opponent's qualifications and I am thankful that the voters of Macomb County have given me the opportunity to serve for four more years," said Wickersham in a statement Wednesday.

Other Democrats weren't as fortunate.

Incumbent Democratic county Clerk Fred Miller, a former aide to U.S. Reps. David Bonior and Sander Levin, lost to Republican Anthony Forlini, a former state representative and Harrison Township supervisor. Forlini won a tight race, 50.8% to 49.2%.

Miller also lost the clerk's race in 2016 to political newcomer Karen Spranger, a Republican who was ousted in 2018 after a scandal-plagued tenure as clerk.

Miller did win election in November 2018 to finish the last two years of Spranger's term.

In the county's highest-profile race, Republican state lawmaker Pete Lucido was elected prosecutor over Democratic ex-judge Mary Chrzanowski, 52.5% to 47.5%.

The GOP pickup came after former county prosecutor Eric Smith, a Democrat who had been in office since 2004, resigned last spring after being charged with embezzlement, racketeering and other crimes in connection with the spending of county forfeiture funds. Three others, including two of Smith's former aides, also were charged.

Lucido said Wednesday he felt his resume as a state lawmaker who served in both the House and Senate as well as his legal background and experience appealed to voters.

Lucido said he began his career as a probation officer and later became a public defender before starting his own law firm.

Lucido said his plans include implementing a three-member appeals panel for warrant requests and starting a public corruption and ethics task force.

"Bringing trust to the office is necessary right now," he said. "With all the corruption, it is a big undertaking."

Macomb County residents are going to "expect and get transparency ... open books, open records," Lucido said.

Other victorious Republicans included county treasurer Larry Rocca and public works commissioner Candice Miller.

The GOP's success in the countywide races came as President Donald Trump carried Macomb County by nearly 39,000 votes over Democratic challenger Joe Biden, down from the president's 48,000 margin against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Political consultant Mario Morrow Sr., of Mario Morrow & Associates, said the overall picture for Democrats isn't entirely bleak.

While it's a disappointment "any time you lose seats ... these are different times in politics," he said.

"When this is all said and done, we will see voters were splitting their ballots and voting for individuals not straight party lines," Morrow said. "It's a wake up call statewide for both Dems and Republicans."