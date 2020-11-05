Shelby Twp.: Man, 2 children injured in ATV crash with house

Shelby Township police are investigating a Tuesday ATV crash that seriously injured three people, they said.

Officers were called at about 6:45 p.m. to the area of Cardinal Drive and 22 Mile for a report that an ATV struck a house and the machine's three riders were hurt, according to authorities.

Police found the ATV overturned and lying on two children.

They determined the father of one of the children had been driving the ATV when the crash happened.

Officers rendered first aid until medics arrived and transported the three to a hospital. The two children, ages 9 and 12, were taken later to a hospital in Detroit.

Police said they believe alcohol and speed was a factor.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Sgt. Mark Benedettini with the Shelby Township Police Department's Traffic Services Bureau at (586) 731-2121.

