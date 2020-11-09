Mount Clemens man arrested after police say he shot kitten with BB gun

A Mount Clemens man is accused of shooting a kitten with a BB gun, circling back in his vehicle as deputies investigated, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Deputies responded to Rathbone Street on Thursday, where those who had called police showed deputies a kitten with a neck injury on the porch.

The callers alleged that the feline had been shot by a male who had driven around the block multiple times in a dark-colored vehicle, later described by police as a black Buick Rendezvous. A family member at the home "reported hearing a loud 'pop' sound come from the vehicle as it passed the homeowner's residence," according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

As deputies gathered information, one of the people who reported the incident pointed out the man's vehicle "as it drove by again."

The suspect of Mount Clemens was taken into custody in a traffic stop. His two minor children were in the vehicle and were turned over to a third party, the Sheriff's Office said, and a BB gun was found in the back seat.

The kitten was euthanized due to the severity of its injuries, which were consistent with being shot by a BB gun, police said.

Arraignment in 41B District Court in Clinton Township has not been set.