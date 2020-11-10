Man, 42, dies after 25,000-pound mold falls at Bruce Twp. factory

Bruce Township — A 42-year-old man has died in what appears to be a workplace accident, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Sheriff's deputies were called at about 9:55 a.m. to Romeo Rim Inc. on Van Dyke near 34 Mile in Bruce Township on a report that a man had been injured by a piece of equipment, officials said.

Deputies and paramedics found the man dead, beneath a 25,000-pound manufacturing mold. Investigators said they believe the mold fell from one of the interior plant walls.

Officials identified the victim as David Spano.

"At this time, this incident appears to be a tragic accident," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) has been contacted."

Romeo Rim makes polyurethane parts for the automotive, transportation, agriculture and construction industries.

