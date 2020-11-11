Detroit-area ceremonies honor military veterans despite pandemic

Concerns about exposure during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused many Metro Detroit organizations and communities to cancel or change Veterans Day observances.

In Oakland County, a private ceremony held this week at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly was videotaped and was available for viewing at www.facebook.com/OakGov.EO beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

"Let's pay tribute to the brave men and women who answered the call of duty in peacetime and in war," Oakland County Executive David Coulter said in an introductory message accompanying the recorded service.

Elsewhere, the city of Sterling Heights held a virtual ceremony at its Community Center complete with remarks, the singing of the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute, which was not open to the public but livestreamed on its Facebook page.

At Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, a socially-distanced ceremony honored those who have served in America's armed forces.