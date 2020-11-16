Macomb County Sheriff Wickersham says he has COVID-19

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after having "a little cough."

The sheriff said he was tested at the health department after a surge in positives tests among employees in his department and after he had been coughing. He is quarantining at home and said he feels OK.

"I will be out of the office this week and will return back to the office next week," he said Monday night.

The announcement by Wickersham, 58, comes as virus cases explode across the United States and a day after Michigan Gov. Whitmer ordered wide-ranging restrictions limiting gatherings at high schools, colleges and restaurants in Michigan begin Wednesday and last through Dec.8.

The restrictions also temporarily halt high school athletics and close some businesses, including movie theaters, bowling alleys and casinos.

Warren City Hall closed its doors to the public last week after more than a dozen employees tested positive for the virus. Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said his department also saw a surge in positive cases.

Michigan added 12,763 coronavirus cases and 55 deaths Monday, including cases from Sunday, as infections surge across the nation.

The additions bring the state's total of confirmed cases to 264,576 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March, according to tracking by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The death toll stands at 8,049 but rises to 8,431 when probable deaths are counted.