Shootout in Walmart parking lot leaves Roseville woman wounded

Roseville — A 20-year-old woman was shot in the foot Monday night at a Walmart in Roseville, as she exchanged shots with a man, police said.

Police say the shooting took place about 6:40 p.m. on the 28800 block of Gratiot at 12 Mile.

Witnesses told police that the victim, a Roseville woman, exchanged punches and kicks with two men.

During the fight, she allegedly pulled a gun and shot at the men.

One of the men pulled a gun of his own and shot back, police said. The men then fled the parking lot in a white Chrysler 300.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital. Police are still looking for the men.