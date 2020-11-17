Shootout in Walmart parking lot leaves Roseville woman wounded
James David Dickson
The Detroit News
Roseville — A 20-year-old woman was shot in the foot Monday night at a Walmart in Roseville, as she exchanged shots with a man, police said.
Police say the shooting took place about 6:40 p.m. on the 28800 block of Gratiot at 12 Mile.
Witnesses told police that the victim, a Roseville woman, exchanged punches and kicks with two men.
During the fight, she allegedly pulled a gun and shot at the men.
One of the men pulled a gun of his own and shot back, police said. The men then fled the parking lot in a white Chrysler 300.
Medics transported the victim to a hospital. Police are still looking for the men.