Man shot at Roseville apartment complex, police say

Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday at a Roseville apartment complex that left a man wounded.

Officers were called about 5 p.m. to a parking lot in the 19000 block of Jerome, listed in the Macomb Manor apartments, after someone reported gunfire nearby. They found a 25-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, investigators said in a statement.

He was rushed to a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to the release.

"The victim is refusing to cooperate with our investigation and ... providing no information," police said.

Authorities believe the suspect had been armed with a rifle based on the shell casings recovered at the scene.

Police are searching for a white or silver older model Chevrolet Malibu or Impala that was seen leaving the neighborhood shortly after the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call the Roseville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (586) 775-8111.