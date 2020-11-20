Suspect in nonfatal Macomb Twp. shooting arrested

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly injuring a woman when he fired a gun at a Macomb Township home early Friday, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called at about 6:30 a.m. Friday to the 46000 block of Gabrielle Drive near 21 Mile and Card after a report of a shooting, according to officials.

A preliminary investigation revealed that during a domestic dispute the suspect pointed a firearm at an occupant of the home and fired a round into the residence as he was leaving. A woman who lives in the home suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The man fled the scene in his vehicle before deputies arrived. However, a Utica police officer located him on southbound M-53. The man fled from the officer who was joined by Sterling Heights and Warren police officers. At some point, the officers terminated the pursuit.

Officials said deputies later found the man on the 17000 block of Patton near West McNichols and West Grand River in Detroit and arrested him.

