Charges dropped against 3 in 2019 Warren death, but police, victim's family dispute findings

Warren — The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has dropped an involuntary manslaughter case against three men accused in a July 2019 beating of an Auburn Hills man found dead on a Warren road.

A 40-year veteran defense attorney, who represented one of the accused men, claims the investigation by the Warren Police Department focused on the three men to the exclusion of any other evidence.

"The true facts, that everybody chose to ignore for 18 months, finally came out," said attorney Robbie Lang.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer questions why, after a year, the Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office changed its determination of the manner of the victim's death, from homicide to "indeterminate."

He also faulted the prosecutor's office for "failing to follow through" with the prosecution.

Macomb's medical examiner, Dr. Daniel Spitz, says the determination was changed when new information came in. That information came in the form of an "enhanced video that raised some questions" about the police's initial theory of the case, which was that the man was beaten and fell into the road and was not hit by oncoming traffic.

The prosecutor's office said its decision to press charges was "based on evidence that, as it turns out, was not completely accurate," and that dropping the case was "in the best interest of justice."

And the family of victim Kenny Klingler describes "18 months of hell" since Klingler was last seen alive, staggering onto southbound Mound Road.

The night in question

On July 4, 2019, Klingler, 24, of Auburn Hills was found dead in the roadway on Mound, north of 13 Mile.

In the hours before his death, Klingler had been at a party in Troy, police said at the time, and he met three Warren men there: Christopher Twarowski, Christopher Zehnpfennig and Nathan Domagalski.

After Klingler told the men he had no place to stay, they said he could stay at their home on Chapp in Warren, police said at the time.

But during the ride over, the men argued and the driver stopped in the parking lot of Michigan Auto & Golf Cart Sales, on the 31600 block of Mound, Dwyer said.

Police say the victim was beaten in the parking lot and left for dead. He "collapsed" into the roadway, but was never hit by any vehicles, police said at the time.

But Lang, attorney for Zehnpfennig, said video shows Klingler was the aggressor, that the three men barely touched him, and that slowed-down footage actually shows at least three vehicles hitting the man.

The footage available on local TV news shows Klingler throwing punches and the other men trying to push him away.

Lang says the full video never shows punches clearly land nor does anyone's head hit the pavement.

The footage led police to believe the fight led to Klingler's death. When Zehnpfennig returned to the scene of the fight about 90 minutes later to pick up the shoes he had left there, police arrested him.

Lang says Klingler was "completely intoxicated" on alcohol and marijuana prior to the fight, and had reportedly made suicidal statements at the party.

After Klingler's death, Warren police spoke to the party host in Troy, Lang said, citing the case file.

Before police informed the host of Klingler's death, he reportedly told them that Klingler had been depressed and intoxicated. He worried that his friend would walk into traffic.

Victim's death leaves 'big hole,' investigation brings no closure

Betty Klingler remembers getting a knock on her door that day. It was a detective from Warren, telling her that her son was dead and that three men were in custody.

In the time since, Klingler said she has found police and the prosecution tough to reach and that it's has been hard to get answers.

"We still don't know how he died, and we still don't know why," Klingler said. "That's not closure to me."

She doesn't find the reports of her son's intoxication unusual or objectionable for a grown man on Independence Day.

"It was a holiday. He's 24," she said.

Nor was it unusual that he would get into a car with three men he had just met: He was a very trusting person, she said.

What she has trouble buying is the idea he would just start a fight randomly or that, if intoxicated, he could hold his own in "three-on-one self-defense" for as long as he did.

"He is not who they portray him to be," Klingler said Monday, rejecting the labels unstable, aggressive and lunatic she sees used by people who didn't know her son.

"If you needed $5 and he only had $5, he would give it to you," Klingler said. "I don't believe for one second he just started attacking someone."

Klingler said her son took care of his grandmother, 90, at her Auburn Hills home, but was weeks away from moving to Colorado in August. He liked Colorado's outdoor culture and enjoyed hiking.

In the time since his death, Klingler and her husband, Brian, have taken over the grandmother's care.

The Klinglers have three other sons, including Kenny's twin, Rob. Betty said their children have helped her get through the toughest time of her life.

"Our sons are what make us our best selves," Klingler said. "We have a beautiful family, but it has a big hole."

Investigation questioned

Spitz, the Macomb medical examiner, said the office "did not have all the information" when it determined Klingler's death was a homicide.

Police had insisted that security camera footage showed the fight.

The medical examiner hadn't seen the enhanced footage of the crash, which Lang's office provided.

Under oath, the medical examiner changed his opinion. Klingler's death was not a homicide, but was "indeterminate" in manner. Authorities simply couldn't tell which injuries were suffered in the fight and which in the roadway.

After the preliminary examination where both Spitz and a crash reconstructionist in the Warren Police Department changed their minds about the facts of Klingler's death, the judge requested briefs from the prosecution and defense, said Cory Newman, chief of district courts for the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Police never did crash reconstruction at the scene, nor did they test vehicles that had stopped to see if they had hit Klingler, according to the 33-page brief Lang filed Oct. 26, as he opposed his client being bound over for trial.

Klingler says the investigation was "botched" and laments that "nobody in Warren PD did one damn thing right."

Lang says he was proud to represent Zehnpfennig.

"These were three innocent kids," Lang said.

But Betty Klingler disagrees. The suspects "should all be in jail for involuntary manslaughter. They beat my son up," she said.

The assistant prosecutor who had been handling the case, Paul Bukowski, was suspended from the office in September for his alleged role in former Prosecutor Eric Smith's legal troubles, the Macomb Daily reported.

Newman took over and, after a review, recommended that the case be dropped.

Klingler said the family heard from a county victim's rights advocate on a Friday that Newman needed to meet to talk about the case. Brian couldn't make it because of work, so Betty went alone the following Monday and patched Brian in via speakerphone.

It was at that meeting that she learned the office was dropping the case, Klingler said.

"(The office) let me walk in that room and be ambushed, without my husband," Betty said.

On Nov. 9, the judge signed the prosecution's request to drop the case.

Technically, authorities could still pursue the charges if new evidence were uncovered.

"I doubt that will happen," Lang said.

Dwyer defends the investigation and calls accusations it was botched "very disturbing" and "totally erroneous."

"I am disappointed the medical examiner would change his determination after a year," Dwyer said. "I question why that was changed. Our investigation was thorough. The victim was beat up and left to die."

