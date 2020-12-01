COVID-19 infects a quarter of Macomb County jail inmates

The Detroit News

More than a quarter of the inmates at the Macomb County Jail have COVID-19.

Of the 550 inmates, 143 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials aren’t sure how the disease spread through the Mount Clemens facility.

The infected inmates are being quarantined in their units, the sheriff’s office said.

In response to the outbreak, new inmates are being tested for COVID-19 before entering the lockup. In the past, only inmates showing symptoms of the illness were tested.

The jail will continue to quarantine new inmates for two weeks before entering the general population. The facility had been doing that before the start of the outbreak.