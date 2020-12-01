Sterling Heights police seek tips in Saturday shooting at condo parking lot

Sterling Heights — Police are asking the public for help to identify the person who shot at a woman Saturday after they nearly crashed their vehicles into each other in a parking lot.

The incident was captured by a nearby home's security surveillance system. It appears the shooter got out of a vehicle and began firing a gun at the victim in the parking lot of a condominium complex.

Watch:Shots fired in parking lot

It's not clear where the incident happened but police are asking anyone with information to call Sterling Heights Police detectives at (586) 446-2866.

