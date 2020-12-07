Police seek tip in fatal Saturday crash with pedestrian in Chesterfield Twp.

A 56-year-old Detroit man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday as he crossed a road in Chesterfield Township, police said.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday on 23 Mile Road near Gratiot Avenue, officials said in a statement Monday. Officers arrived and found the deceased man in the roadway.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was crossing 23 Mile from the south side of the road when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling westbound on 23 Mile.

Police said the Shelby Township man was driving the vehicle and his wife was traveling as his passenger.

Investigators said it doesn't appear alcohol was factor in the crash. They also said they found no evidence of reckless driving.

Police are not yet releasing the victim's identity because they are still working to find his next of kin.

Anyone with information about the crash or the victim should call the Chesterfield Township Police Department's Detective Bureau at (586) 949-2450.

