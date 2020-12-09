Man accused of spying on woman using restroom at Eastpointe store charged

A convicted sex offender is accused of trying to spy on a woman using the restroom at an Eastpointe store, police said.

Michael Robert Capizzo, 22, was charged Wednesday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe with using a computer to commit a crime and capturing or distributing images of an unclothed person, according to court records.

The use of a computer to commit a crime charge carries a penalty of 4-10 years in prison and the capturing images of an unclothed person charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Police said officers were dispatched Monday to a Big Lots store on 10 Mile Road west of Gratiot Avenue for a report of a Peeping Tom. They arrived after the suspect fled.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man walked into the woman's restroom at the store, entered a stall and placed a mobile phone under the partition separating it from the next stall in an attempt to video record the woman in it. Seconds later, the man fled.

After speaking to the victim and witnesses, officers were able to identify the suspect as Capizzo. They were able to find Capizzo and arrest him without incident. Officials also said police executed two separate search warrants on the homes Capizzo claimed he frequents.

Investigators later learned Capizzo was arrested in neighboring Roseville last month for a similar offense.

Capizzo is on probation for a 2018 gross indecency between male and female- committing or procuring charge, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was sentenced in June 2019 and scheduled to be released in 2024.

