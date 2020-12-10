Warren police shoot robbery suspect who rammed cop car

Warren — A 35-year-old man was shot by a Warren Police Department officer early Thursday morning outside of a Madison Heights hotel, after allegedly attempting to run over officers at the scene and ramming a police car.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said a plainclothes surveillance unit, acting on "credible info" that the suspect would be committing robberies, allegedly saw that happen in an Auburn Hills business. The suspect burglarized the business and stole the safe, police said. This was about 1:15 a.m.

They followed him to the Knights Inn hotel on Dequindre, south of Eleven Mile, in Madison Heights. He was staying there with a woman and two children.

Why didn't the surveillance team just arrest him in the act?

The protocol, Dwyer explained, is that the arrest is made by officers wearing police uniforms, in police cars, so "there can be no doubt" that it is police, and not anyone else, who are approaching the person.

That was the plan. When the suspect pulled into the parking lot, he would be arrested before reaching the building. This was about 2:05 a.m.

But, Dwyer said, the suspect allegedly drove toward officers and rammed a marked police car.

An officer pulled out a gun and shot the man. Medics transported him from the scene to the hospital, where he remains, and is listed in critical condition. He is also in police custody, as police request charges.

Some amount of the officers at the scene will be placed on administrative leave, per usual, as the department investigates whether the use of force was justified.

"Clearly, it was a justifiable shooting, and I have no problem going on record saying that," Dwyer said.

Dwyer said the suspect is an absconder from parole supervision under the Michigan Department of Corrections, and described the man as a "career criminal" allegedly reputed to deal drugs and rob businesses from Warren to Clinton Township.

If and when charges are filed, the suspect will be arraigned.