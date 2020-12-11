Macomb County moving drive-thru COVID tests to Clinton Township site

Macomb County officials announced Friday that a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be opening Monday in a new location in Clinton Township.

The new testing site is at the former Baker College, 34401 S. Gratiot Ave.

The county’s former site was in the parking lot of the former Macomb County Juvenile Court building on Rose Street in Mount Clemens and averaged about 500 tests and as many as 750 tests per day, according to a county news release.

“We have many complimentary emails and see positive posts about how easy the entire process is on social media," said county Executive Mark Hackel. "We have every reason to believe that our new testing site will be just as easy for everyone who wants to be tested."

Testing is free and will be offered from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. No prescription or appointment is necessary and individuals without symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested. People must wear face masks and remain in their vehicles during the process.

As of Thursday, Macomb County has reported 41,979 COVID cases to date and 1,3299 deaths attributed to the virus, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

William Ridella, director of the county health department, said the new site will benefit workers as well as those driving up to be tested.

“Not only is our new drive-through testing location centrally located, it also provides relief from the winter weather for our staff and those that come to be tested," said Ridella. “This allows us to be able to offer the safety and convenience of drive-through testing, as well as the benefits of better shelter and temperature control.”

Macomb County, in conjunction with federal agencies and local health departments, is also preparing for distribution of the forthcoming COVID 19 vaccine to St. Clair County and other jurisdictions, officials said.

For more information, contact the Macomb County Health Department Helpline at 586-463-3750, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. A listing of other COVID-19 test sites in Macomb County, visit https://www.macombgov.org/covid19-canigettested.

