Woman arrested in non-fatal shooting at Shelby Twp. apartment complex

Shelby Township police are investigating an early Saturday shooting at an apartment complex, officials said.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Fox Lane Apartments located off Auburn Road near Hall and Mound, according to police.

Officers were dispatched on a report of several people fighting in the street. While police were en route, they received calls about shots being fired after one vehicle struck another, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, two women were driving the vehicles. One of the drivers reportedly pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at the other driver. The victim then tried to drive away but lost control of her vehicle, jumped a curb in a parking lot and nearly struck a tree. Her vehicle came to a stop in front of an apartment building and caught fire.

Police said officers detained everyone involved. No one was injured and the vehicle fire was extinguished.

They also said they recovered a gun and arrested the suspected shooter. Her arraignment is pending and officials said she could face several felony charges, including attempted murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

