Warren fire official: Natural gas leak appears to have caused Wednesday house explosion

Warren — A natural gas leak appears to have caused an explosion at a home Wednesday, city fire officials said.

Warren Fire Commissioner Skip McAdams said firefighters were called at about 6:30 p.m. to 8452 Lozier Avenue near Nine Mile and Van Dyke roads to respond to a report of a house explosion.

Firefighters arrived and found the single-family home engulfed in flames. They managed to contain most of the blaze, but one spot continued to burn because it was fed by natural gas, McAdams said. A Consumers Energy crew was called to stop the gas leak and enable fire fighters to extinguish the home.

The commissioner said the home was vacant and no injuries were reported.

He also said officials with the natural gas company took the home's gas meter and part of its natural gas supply line to be evaluated by an independent laboratory.

Earlier in the day, a crew with the city's Water Department had been at the home earlier Wednesday to repair a broken sanitary sewer, McAdams said. The family that had been living in the home had moved out days before because the odor from the broken sewer was entering the house, he added.

The home was heavily damaged by the blast and the fire, the commissioner said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez