Woman, 25, charged in Saturday shooting at Shelby Twp. apartment complex

A 25-year-old woman has been charged in a Saturday shooting at a Shelby Township apartment complex, police said.

Simone Powell was arraigned Monday in 41-A District Court in Shelby Township on four charges: assault with intent to do great bodily harm-less than murder, a 10-year felony; receiving and concealing stolen property, also a 10-year felony; felony firearm possession, a two-year crime, and carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony, according to Shelby Township police.

A judge set her bond at $50,000 and scheduled a probable cause hearing for Dec. 29.

Powell is accused of shooting at another woman at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the Fox Lane Apartments located off Auburn Road near Hall and Mound.

Officers were sent to the complex on a report of several people fighting in the street. While en route, police received calls about shots being fired after one vehicle struck another.

According to a preliminary investigation, Powell and another woman were driving the vehicles. One of the women reportedly pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at the other driver. The victim then tried to drive away but lost control of her vehicle, jumped a curb in a parking lot and nearly struck a tree. Her vehicle came to a stop in front of an apartment building and caught fire.

