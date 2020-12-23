Man accused of driving 117 mph on I-94 in Macomb Co. arrested

A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after police say he was driving a car more than 100 mph on Interstate 94 in Macomb County.

A Michigan State Police trooper was patrolling the freeway in Harrison Township when he saw a Chrysler 300 traveling at 117 mph on I-94 and using lanes improperly, officials said.

The trooper pulled the car over. During the stop, the trooper found the driver had a 9 mm Glock 19 pistol, according to authorities. Further investigation revealed the driver does not have a license to carry a pistol.

State police said the driver was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and for reckless driving.

