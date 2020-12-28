Alleged wallet thief caught after hopping bus to get away

Chesterfield Township — Police say a 67-year-old man who allegedly stole a wallet out of a woman's purse at a department store didn't get far — his getaway vehicle was a SMART bus.

The Detroit man was arrested Monday afternoon after the theft of a 75-year-old woman's wallet at a Kohl’s department store. Investigators said the suspect was identified through the store’s surveillance camera’s by Kohl’s Loss Prevention Personnel.

Chesterfield Township Police were dispatched to the Kohl’s location at 50500 Gratiot Ave at about 1:51 p.m. in response to a Strong Arm Robbery. The suspect fled the scene on foot traveling Southbound on Gratiot Ave and hopped on a bus, police said.

Police called the SMART bus dispatch and asked them to stop the vehicle in Mt. Clemens. Chesterfield Township police along with the Macomb County Sheriff Department arrested the suspect when he got off the bus.

Officers were able to recover the stolen property and return it to the victim.

The suspect will remain in police custody at the Macomb County Jail until his arraignment, officials said.