Driver dies crashing into tree in northern Macomb County

A 26-year-old woman died early Monday in a crash in Bruce Township, Macomb County sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's deputies were called to 34 Mile near Fisher about 6 a.m. on a report of a single-car crash.

The driver, identified as Jocelyn Guilot of Leonard, had been traveling to work when her 2018 Ford F-150 left the roadway, striking a tree to the south, the sheriff's office said. "Guilot was wearing her seat belt and road conditions are very icy in that area."

Guilot was pronounced dead at the scene.