SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
MACOMB COUNTY

Driver dies crashing into tree in northern Macomb County

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
View Comments

A 26-year-old woman died early Monday in a crash in Bruce Township, Macomb County sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's deputies were called to 34 Mile near Fisher about 6 a.m. on a report of a single-car crash. 

The driver, identified as Jocelyn Guilot of Leonard, had been traveling to work when her 2018 Ford F-150 left the roadway, striking a tree to the south, the sheriff's office said. "Guilot was wearing her seat belt and road conditions are very icy in that area."

Guilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

View Comments