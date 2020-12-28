Man sought in Shelby Township bank robbery

Shelby Township police are seeking tips to find a suspect who robbed a bank Monday.

Officers were notified around 1:25 p.m. after an alarm at the PNC in the 45000 block of Hayes.

They learned a man "had entered the bank and presented the teller with a note, demanding money," police said in a statement. "No weapon was seen during the incident."

After receiving an undetermined amount of cash, the subject fled and was last seen running south across Hall into Sterling Heights, according to the notice.

A K-9 track led to the nearby Lakeside Terraces apartment complex, where it eventually terminated, police said.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-5 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, brown or tan Carhartt jacket and matching bomber-style hat, dark blue jeans and a pink/purple mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shelby Township Police Department at (586) 731-2121 or its website.