Eastpointe worker dies after trench collapse, police say

An Eastpointe employee died Wednesday after being rescued from a trench collapse in the city, police said.

The water department worker had been tending to a main break near Gratiot and Hayes when the trench collapsed at about 6 p.m., police said.

Emergency personnel extricated the man, but he later died, police said.

The worker's name and other details were not released Wednesday night.

The incident is under investigation, police said.