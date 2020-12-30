SUBSCRIBE NOW
$39 for one year. Save 67%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$39 for one year. Save 67%.
MACOMB COUNTY

Eastpointe worker dies after trench collapse, police say

The Detroit News
View Comments

An Eastpointe employee died Wednesday after being rescued from a trench collapse in the city, police said.

The water department worker had been tending to a main break near Gratiot and Hayes when the trench collapsed at about 6 p.m., police said.

Emergency personnel extricated the man, but he later died, police said.

File photo

The worker's name and other details were not released Wednesday night. 

The incident is under investigation, police said.

View Comments