Inkster man accused of shooting vehicle 5 times during dispute in Eastpointe

An Inkster man accused of shooting at another man's car in Eastpointe Monday has been charged, officials said.

Bruce Watson was arraigned Wednesday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe on a charge of malicious destruction of property worth more than $1,000, a 1-year misdemeanor, and reckless discharge of a firearm, a 2-year misdemeanor.

A judge set his bond at $5,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Jan. 26.

According to authorities, Eastpointe police officers were called to a residence on Tuscany north of Stephens near Gratiot and 10 Mile to respond to a report of gunfire.

They learned a man later identified as Watson was in a dispute over property with someone else. Officials said Watson produced a handgun and shot the victim's vehicle five times. No injuries were reported.

Watson then fled the scene with another person who is accused of damaging a television inside the home where the argument happened. Inkster police arrested Watson at his home later Monday, officials said.