Domestic dispute in Sterling Heights sparks shooting, police chase

A man is facing charges after allegedly opening fire at a Sterling Heights home last weekend and then leading police on a chase across Metro Detroit, police said.

Officers were called to a home in the 34000 block of Birchgrove about 9 p.m. Sunday for a domestic dispute. A woman told a dispatcher her boyfriend "just fired a gunshot into the home," investigators said in a statement.

Arriving officers saw the suspect allegedly jump into a silver Lincoln MKZ reported stolen in Detroit. They tried to pull him over but the man fled, according to the release.

The driver traveled south on Van Dyke and onto westbound Interstate 696. Warren police and Michigan State Police troopers joined the chase and took the lead.

The car reached Detroit, then Redford Township. At one point, state police troopers attempted a PIT maneuver, "however the driver of the suspect vehicle made a U-turn and continued fleeing," the agency said on Twitter.

A Warren patrol car performed a similar move and the car rolled over, ending the pursuit, state police said.

The driver and a passenger were injured in the crash and treated at a nearby hospital. Both were taken into custody.

"It was an outstanding job by all involved to capture two dangerous suspects who were attempting to hurt anyone in their path," Sterling Heights police said.