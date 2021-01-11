State police: Man fired pistol into air as trio drove Macomb County

Armada Township — A traffic stop for speeding late Saturday in northern Macomb County ended in the arrests of two men — one of them on suspicion he fired a pistol into the air, police said.

Michigan State Police pulled over a vehicle allegedly traveling 84 mph in a 55 mph zone around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Romeo Plank Road in Armada.

Police had fielded reports of gunfire in the area that night, and had located multiple shell casings.

"As troopers were talking with the three males in the vehicles, it was determined they were involved in the previous shootings," wrote Lt. Mike Shaw, spokesman and commander for the state police in Metro Detroit, in an account of the arrest on Twitter.

Police learned that the front seat passenger, a 21-year-old man from Bruce Township, was a CPL holder, and that he allegedly had a 45 caliber Smith and Wesson pistol. Police believe it's the type of gun used in the gunfire reported earlier.

Troopers arrested the man on suspicion of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle and possession of a concealed pistol with a blood alcohol content between .02 and 07.

Police also arrested the back seat passenger, a 37-year-old man, who was wanted out of state on a child molestation warrant.

Police will seek charges from Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido who will determine what, if any, charges will be filed.