Crash closes Groesbeck along 15 Mile, 16 Mile in Clinton Twp.

Clinton Township — A crash has closed both sides of Groesbeck Highway in Macomb County during Tuesday morning rush hour.

Northbound Groesbeck Highway, M-97, is closed Tuesday morning at 15 Mile in Clinton Township due to a crash. Southbound Groesbeck is closed at Metro Parkway, which is 16 Mile.

Michigan Department of Transportation announced the closures just before 7 a.m., in the midst of morning rush hour.