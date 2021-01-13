Eastpointe man, 19, shot outside St. Clair Shores bowling alley

St. Clair Shores — A 19-year-old Eastpointe man was shot late Wednesday night outside a St. Clair Shores bowling alley, police said.

The shooting was reported about 8:50 p.m. outside of the Harbor Lanes Bowling Center on the 25400 block of Jefferson Avenue, north of 10 Mile.

Police arrived to find one vehicle that had been shot.

They were told that a second had been hit before fleeing the scene.

A time later, on the service drive for westbound Interstate 94, the victim was able to flag down a Harper Woods police officer, who called for help.

Police say the victim is at an "undisclosed hospital" and in stable condition.

St. Clair Shores police say they're looking for a black Chrysler 300, with an older model body style, in connection to the shooting. They ask anyone with information to share to call the detective bureau at 586-445-5305.