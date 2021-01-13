OnStar helps track stolen car to Warren; chase, crash then Taser follow

A driver in a car linked to alleged Detroit crimes was arrested Wednesday night after leading Michigan State Police on a chase and crashing in Macomb County, police said.

Detroit police alerted MSP around 8:20 p.m. about an alleged home invasion, kidnapping and stolen vehicle in the city. An OnStar system tracked the vehicle to Dequindre and 11 Mile in Warren, state police said in a statement.

A canine unit located the vehicle. Troopers tried to stop it, but the driver fled, according to the statement.

"A brief pursuit started and the suspect crashed near 11 Mile/Parkview," state police said. "DPD officers deployed a taser and the suspect was taken into custody."