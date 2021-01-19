Police seek tips on suspects in Roseville carjacking of Good Samaritan

Roseville — Police are asking the public for help finding three suspects who carjacked a St. Clair Shores man early Tuesday morning.

Officials said the suspects are described as two makes and a female with blond hair.

The carjacking happened at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at a Del Taco restaurant on Gratiot Avenue north of Masonic, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, 51, pulled over his gold 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan to help what he believed to be a stranded female motorist. He told officers he saw the woman in a pick up truck that was belching smoke and appeared to be disabled.

As he spoke to the woman, two men approached, pulled him from his vehicle and began punching him. They then took his money.

Police said the woman drove away from the scene in his vehicle. His minivan has a "Last Supper" decal in the rear window and license plate DSB8965.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Roseville Police at (586) 775-2100.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez